WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.23. 77,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,595. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $8,249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,369.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,976 shares of company stock worth $38,081,954 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

