Wedbush Weighs in on Tenable Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $818,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,468 shares of company stock worth $4,209,045 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 1,743.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Tenable by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenable by 4,624.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.