Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

