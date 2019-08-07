Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Weight Watchers International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

WW traded up $8.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,096. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on WW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

