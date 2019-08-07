WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,361,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.33 on Wednesday, reaching $1,781.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,337. The firm has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,929.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,432 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

