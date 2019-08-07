West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Purchases $101,100.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,819.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WTBA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $338.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 158.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in West Bancorporation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTBA. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

