Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

