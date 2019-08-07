Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,177 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $431,862.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,772,230.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,998 shares of company stock worth $5,289,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 302,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,403. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.82.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

