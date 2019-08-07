Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,224 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

