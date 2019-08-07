Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $58,000 in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,782 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,070 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 1,939,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,366. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

