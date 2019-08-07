Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 394,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,211,343. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

