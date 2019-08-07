Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,382,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after buying an additional 246,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after buying an additional 700,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after buying an additional 191,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 1,430,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

