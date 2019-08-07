Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $146,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $268,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,728. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 4,452,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,241,426. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

