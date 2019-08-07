Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 535,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

