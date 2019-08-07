Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

