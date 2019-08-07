Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,873 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 561,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $209.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

