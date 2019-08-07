Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.65.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,818,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,610,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,059 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.69. 34,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

