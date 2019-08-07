Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,126 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of HP by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,557.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 2,277,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.