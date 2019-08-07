Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,516,000 after buying an additional 446,202 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,108,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 154.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after buying an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 114,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

