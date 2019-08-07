Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 375 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in POSCO by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 974,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 964,755 shares during the last quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 439,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKX traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,359. POSCO has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Macquarie upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

