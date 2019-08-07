Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $801,000 in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $21,120,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FWONA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.