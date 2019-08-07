Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,445 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dominion Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 707,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,727,000 after purchasing an additional 99,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 79,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,783. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

