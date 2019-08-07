WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.13 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $277,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013728 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.