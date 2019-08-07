Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,921 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 120,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. 4,067,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,608. The firm has a market cap of $297.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.