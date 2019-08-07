William Blair Weighs in on Hologic, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $48.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 378.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 466,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $591,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

