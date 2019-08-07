Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Wincanton stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Wincanton (LON:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 33.50 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) by GBX 1.60 ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Wincanton will post 2829.9998191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a GBX 7.29 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Adrian Colman sold 579,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,552,355.16 ($2,028,426.97).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

