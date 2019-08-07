Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.93.

NASDAQ WING opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84. Wingstop has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $99.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $30,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $220,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $2,843,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.