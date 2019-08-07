Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. 558,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $92.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.