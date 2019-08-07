WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stock Position Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 128.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in WNS by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,167. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

