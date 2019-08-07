Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,077. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wood & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.40.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,369,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,045.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $3,084,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.