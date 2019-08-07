Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WK stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. 515,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,145. Workiva has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 355,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,487,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,585 shares of company stock worth $11,197,355. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Workiva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.