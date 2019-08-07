World Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $15,704,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 29.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,842. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $105,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.