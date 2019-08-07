World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,296 Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 152,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 274,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 231,801 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 190,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.26. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

