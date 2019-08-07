World Asset Management Inc Has $137,000 Stock Position in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ensco Rowan were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ensco Rowan by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 85,944 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 569,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 228,958 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,091 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESV shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ensco Rowan from $70.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NYSE ESV remained flat at $$5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,322,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,334. The company has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22. Ensco Rowan PLC has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ensco Rowan Profile

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

