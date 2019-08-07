World Asset Management Inc Has $201,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Edward Chaplin acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,735.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 208,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.04. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

