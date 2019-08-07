X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHS) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.