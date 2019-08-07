Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 43,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 17.57 and a quick ratio of 17.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $241.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 149,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 533,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

