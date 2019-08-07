Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Insider Kenneth Napolitano Sells 5,000 Shares

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $375,650.00.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,217,000 after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

