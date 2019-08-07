Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YNDX. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a positive rating for the company. HSBC set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.