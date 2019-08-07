Youngevity International (YGYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGYI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,109. Youngevity International has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38.

In other news, Director Paul Sallwasser sold 5,140 shares of Youngevity International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $25,905.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,779.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

