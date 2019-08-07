Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million.

CBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 64,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,793. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

