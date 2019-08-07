Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,902. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

