Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 243,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

