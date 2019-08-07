Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. 41,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,095. Chegg has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,835,349.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,816,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 308,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,447.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,694 shares of company stock worth $45,378,286. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chegg by 1,834.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

