Zacks: Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sirius XM by 2,854.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,633,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 5,442,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $25,591,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sirius XM by 65.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after buying an additional 3,412,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sirius XM by 29.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,658,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,433,000 after buying an additional 2,437,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 4,857,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,748,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

