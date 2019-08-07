Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $491.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.80 million to $497.02 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $363.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.