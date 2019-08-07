Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.74. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tivity Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Tivity Health by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tivity Health by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 83,982 shares in the last quarter.

TVTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 128,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

