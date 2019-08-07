Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.20). Dare Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dare Bioscience.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on DARE. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Dare Bioscience worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 48,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,388. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

