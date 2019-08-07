Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.93. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 49.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,444,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $24,791,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,707,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. 115,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,887. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $912.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

