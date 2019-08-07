Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings. Celestica reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Beacon Securities cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC cut Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 21,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78. Celestica has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

